Texas Father Devastated After 7-Year-Old Daughter Dies From The Flu

A Texas family is devastated after a 4-year-old girl tragically died from complications related to the flu and pneumonia.

According to KTRK, Ashanti Grinage is the first child flu-related death of the season in Dallas County. Her parents first noticed her showing signs of sickness January 26, when they first took her to the ER for medicine.

However, she died just a few days later.

Ashanti’ father, Martel Grinage, said by time he arrived at the hospital, he witnessed doctors trying to resuscitate the girl.

"I said, 'Maybe if she hears my voice...' I know she's getting up. I'm praying, I'm praying, because I believe in God. So I'm just waiting for her to wake up," Grinage told ABC 13.

According to doctors, Ashanti developed pneumonia sometime during or after her bout with the flu. Her father says doctors did not initially check the girl for the infection when they first went to the ER.

Now, he wishes he would have made them check.

"I'm mad at myself. I'm mad at everyone. I'm mad at the hospital. I'm mad at God. I can't lie to you," Grinage said.

Grinage says he's sharing his daughter's story in hopes that he can help another family.

"See, I feel like I failed because I'm not even 30 yet, and I'm about to bury my little girl," Grinage said. "That was my best friend. She was only four, but that was my best friend."

The family set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. So far, they have raised more than $18,000.