Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Criticized For Saying ‘I Honestly Don’t See Color’

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz found himself in hot water after he said the one thing no white person should say when it comes to discussing race: “I don’t see color.”

Schultz, who is flirting with the idea of running for president in 2020, appeared in a CNN town hall Tuesday when he was asked about the April 2018 incident involving the arrest of two Black men who were sitting in a Starbucks.

"As somebody who grew up in a very diverse background as a young boy in the projects, I didn't see color as a young boy and I honestly don't see color now," Schultz told moderator Poppy Harlow.

Starbucks drew extreme criticism during the incident when it was revealed that the two men were waiting for a friend when a white manager called the police on them.

As a result, company shut down thousands of stores for most of the day to conduct anti-bias training as a result.

When asked if he thought the racial profiling incident would have an effect on potential voters, Schultz replied: "Injustice in America of any kind -- especially racial injustice, which continues -- is not something that we should be proud of and we need to resolve.”

Schultz, who announced in January that he was seriously thinking of running on the ticket as an independent, was heavily criticized on social media for the “thoughtless” remark.