Michelle Obama Shares Funny Text Message She Received From Her Mother After The Grammys

"When your mom doesn't think you're a 'real' celebrity." — Michelle Obama

Published 3 days ago

Although Michelle Obama broke historic barriers as the first Black first lady of the United States, she remains extremely relatable. She recently posted a text message conversation with her mother, Marian Shields Robinson, and showed everyone that although she’s one of the most admired women in the world, she still gets a regular dose of humble pie from her mom.

After Obama appeared with Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jennifer Lopez at the Grammys, her mother sent her a text that hilariously downplayed the viral moment.

"I guess you were a hit at the Grammys" her mother wrote with an emoji.

"This text is so typically you," Obama replied.

When Obama asked if her mother watched the moment live, Robinson replied: "I saw it because Gracie called me. Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done?"

Then Obama said she thought she told her mother about the appearance, and Robinson insisted, "No you did not. I would have remembered that even though I don't remember much."

Obama then sent several laughing crying emojis followed by a cute clapback: "And I am a real star...by the way..."

Michelle Obama posted the adorable exchange on Instagram, where it quickly went viral.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

