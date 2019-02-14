Barack Obama's Romantic Valentine’s Day Post For Michelle Is #BlackLove At Its Finest

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
It's Valentine's Day, and there's just too much Black love to take in. While there's several incredible couples who are the ultimate #goals, none quite top the list like the Obamas.
In a touching Instagram post dedicated to his wife of 26 years, Barack Obama shared an adorable picture of himself admiring Michelle.
"Happy Valentine’s Day to the extraordinarily smart, beautiful, funny, one and only @MichelleObama. It’s true; she does get down to Motown," Barack wrote.
Needless to say, people were overwhelmed by the cuteness of the photo and message.
"God, I love you two/miss you," commented one Instagram user.
"You guys are everything!!!" wrote another.
In response to his post, the former first lady also shared her own Valentine's Day message to her husband and two beautiful daughters.
"So lucky to call these three my valentines for all these years," she captioned the photos of herself, Barack, Sasha and Malia.
