Trump Criticized By Democrats And Republicans For Declaring A National Emergency Over Border Wall

Today President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency when it comes to the southern border, which could force $8 billion to be allocated to the construction or repair of a border wall.

While speaking in the Rose Garden, the president announced he would declare a national emergency to re-direct money from the federal government to fund a wall along the southern border. Weeks ago, Trump demanded $5.7 billion for a border wall; however, when Democrats refused to fund the wall, he enacted a government shutdown.

“So I'm going to be signing a national emergency and it's been signed many times before. It's been signed by other presidents from 1977, so it gave the president the power there's rarely been a problem,” Trump said. “They signed it nobody cares, I guess they weren’t very exciting. But nobody cares, they signed it for far less important things in some cases, in many cases. We're talking about an invasion of our country with drugs with human traffickers.”

While Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi called the emergency declaration "a lawless act" and "a gross abuse of the power of the presidency,” Republican leadership has also spoken out about the plan.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio allegedly called the plan a “bad idea” while some members of the GOP have privately tried to steer Trump in a different direction. Many Republicans fear this move could enable Democrats to declare the same national emergencies to fund their own legislation when it comes to climate change or gun control, reported Politico.

What’s more, Trump's press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, came under fire for announcing that Trump will sign a $328 billion spending bill and declare the emergency on the notes app.