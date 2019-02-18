Maryland Judge Overturns $37 Million Wrongful Death Verdict Awarded To Korryn Gaines’ Family

Rhanda Dormeus, right, the mother of Korryn Gaines, is comforted by a supporter after speaking to the media after the verdict on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. A Baltimore County jury has ruled in favor of the family of Gaines, awarding more than $37 million in damages after the woman was shot and killed by police in 2016. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/TNS)

The 23-year-old was fatally shot by Baltimore County police in 2016.

Published Yesterday

The $38 million awarded to Korryn Gaines’ family via a wrongful death verdict has been overturned by a Baltimore County Judge.

Gaines was shot and killed after a six-hour standoff with Baltimore County Police. She allegedly pointed a shotgun at officers who were trying to serve her an arrest warrant.

After her passing, Gaines’ family filed a wrongful death suit claiming officers used excessive force against the 23-year-old and her 5-year-old son Kodi, who was injured during the tragic incident.

The jury eventually sided with the family, who was awarded $38 million in damages – $33 million to Kodi, $4.5 million to her daughter, Karsyn, and $9,000 to her parents and estate. A year later, Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Mickey Norman moved to dismiss the claims made against the officers, particularly Corporal Royce Ruby Jr., who fatally shot the young mother.

According to CBS Baltimore, the judge cited “Qualified Immunity,” shielding law enforcement and government officials from civil liability when carrying out their duties.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/TNS via Getty Images

