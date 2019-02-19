Former Seattle Seahawks Player T.J. Cunningham Shot And Killed During Dispute Over Parking Space

Former Colorado player and Seattle Seahawks draft pick T.J. Cunningham was shot and killed during a tense dispute over a parking spot.

Cunningham was a sixth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 1996 NFL Draft, where he played nine games as a rookie until a knee injury abruptly ended his season.

Cunningham was killed in lot between two schools in Aurora, Colorodo.

According to the Associated Press, Cunningham was an assistant principal at Hinkley High School in Aurora. Police have arrested 31-year-old Marcus Johnson and have charged him with first-degree murder for the shooting.

Based on a report from 9NEWS, Cunningham and Johnson had a history of fighting over the parking spot. The dispute including taunting messages sent via text.

Cunningham and Johnson were involved in a physical altercation over the weekend before the shooting.

Cunningham was the 209th overall selection of the 1996 NFL Draft. Former Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl guard Marco Rivera was selected with the pick immediately before Cunningham’s selection.