Case Of Mother Tamla Horsford, Who Was Found Dead At An Adult Sleepover, Sparks Demand For Answers

As the investigation into the death of a Georgia mother who was found unresponsive in the backyard during an adult sleepover continues, people are demanding more answers.

According to Channel 2 Action News, Tamla Horsford died in November 2018 after she reportedly fell off a balcony during a “football moms” overnight party.

The Sheriff’s Office received autopsy and toxicology reports from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and should be releasing the finding at the end of the week, the Forsyth County News notes.

“Death investigations cannot be closed until such time as the official results of the Forsyth County Coroner’s Office and the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office have been received and reviewed,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office emphasized.

In a death certificate, the autopsy ruled that the mother of five died from “multiple blunt force injuries” at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2018. Her death was reportedly ruled accidental with “acute ethanol intoxication” being listed as a “significant condition contributing” to her death.

However, many people online have begun to cast doubt on the investigation and the peculiar way Horsford was found. The 40-year-old was discovered by the boyfriend of the homeowner who hosted the party. Joes Barrera was the one who found Horsford and called 911.

"She's lying in the yard, basically on the patio downstairs…She's not moving one bit. She's not breathing," he told dispatchers.

"I'm noticing a small cut on her right wrist. She's not breathing whatsoever. I don't know if this cut was self-inflicted."

Horsford’s friend Michelle Graves said she believes something else could have happened to her friend, who reportedly had injuries all over her body.

"It's impossible to get the injuries that she had from one fall," she said.

Thousands on social media have called for further investigation into Horsford’s death with hashtags #TamlaHorsford and #JusticeForTamlaHorsford.

In a statement from an attorney representing the homeowner, they urged people not to rush to conclusions.

“At this time, our client, as well as each person who was present on November 4, 2018, has completely cooperated with law enforcement officers in attempting to give the family and friends answers with regards to the tragic death of Tamla Horsford. Every aspect of our client’s life has been investigated. She has provided answers to every question asked by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Although the investigation has not been closed, to the best of our knowledge, Ms. Horsford’s death certificate has been issued by the Forsyth County Coroner.

“According to the Coroner, the official cause of death was determined to have been caused by an accidental fall from a residential deck. In addition, the Death Certificate also states that acute ethanol intoxication was a significant condition contributing to Mrs. Horsford’s death.

“At this time, each of the partygoers and their families have received death threats on various social media postings. The threats need to stop. This tragic accident is exactly that, an accident. It is unfortunate, sad, and unbelievably heartbreaking to her family and friends. However, certain very vocal friends and family members of Mrs. Horsford have been describing this accident as a 'murder.’ Nothing could be farther from the truth.

“We are asking for the community and media to please respect the privacy and safety of our client and others who were at the party.”