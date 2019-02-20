Covington Catholic ‘MAGA Teen’ Nick Sandmann Suing Washington Post For $250 Million

The family of Kentucky teen Nicholas Sandmann, who became an incendiary viral story after he was seen in confrontational video with a Native American activist, sued the Washington Post for defamation on Tuesday.

Sandmann, a Covington Catholic High School student nicknamed "Maga Teen" by multiple news outlets, claimed the newspaper falsely accused him of racism and erroneously blamed him for inciting the incident with Native American elder Nathan Phillips.

The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Kentucky by the 16-year-old, seeks $250 million in damages, reported Reuters.

According to a claim in the suit, the Washington newspaper “wrongfully targeted and bullied” Sandmann in an effort to take a political jab against President Donald Trump. In the video, taken at the March for Life anti-abortion rally, Sandmann wore a Make America Great Again cap.

The Washington Post’s Vice President for Communications Kristine Coratti Kelly said: “We are reviewing a copy of the lawsuit and we plan to mount a vigorous defense.”

In a statement, Sandmann’s Atlanta-based lawyer, Lin Wood, said additional similar lawsuits would be filed in the weeks ahead.