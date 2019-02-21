Chicago PD Criticized For Quick Arrest Of Jussie Smollett While R. Kelly Walks Free Despite New Tape

The Chicago Police Department is certainly no stranger to criticism. From troubling DOJ reports revealing bias and discrimination within the department to notable shootings of unarmed people—such as the case of Laquan McDonald—the force has been in the center of many controversial moments.

After announcing that Empire actor Jussie Smollett was arrested for allegedly staging that attack against himself, many couldn’t help but wonder why the department hasn’t acted as quickly to arrest another high-profile person accused of more heinous acts: R. Kelly.

The six-part Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly, was the catalyst to a new examination of the many allegations of sexual assault and coercion facing the singer. Most recently, new video evidence incriminating the singer was submitted to Chicago prosecutors by lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Still, R. Kelly walks free.

This difference in treatment by Chicago authorities has many believing R. Kelly hasn’t been as swiftly arrested because his crimes were primarily against young Black girls and women.

Regardless of why R. Kelly has not faced formal charges in connection to the alleged sex crimes he faces, many people just want the Chicago police to "keep that same energy."