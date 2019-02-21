Trump’s Jussie Smollett Tweet Has Many Fearing Hate Crime Allegations Against MAGA Supporters Will Be Dismissed

The arrest of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has not just been a focal point of conversation in the media, but the story has also reached the White House where the president let his feelings be known in a tweet.

“What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments?” President Donald Trump.

After Chicago police held a press conference and revealed Smollett allegedly staged the attack on himself and orchestrated a letter that he said was sent from Trump supporters, the president tweeted a direct message to the actor.

. @JussieSmollett - what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA

The attack on Smollett gained national attention due to the political details surrounding the case. When the assault was first reported, many believed the attackers were MAGA hat-wearing men in ski-mask who hurled racist and homophobic language at Smollett before shouting, "this is MAGA country."

Not long after the report was filed, the Chicago police revealed they had reason to believe the incident was a hoax. After arresting two Nigerian men who were reportedly paid to execute the attack, officials claimed the actor planned the incident because he was unhappy with his salary on the show.

While Smollett's incident may not have been as it appeared, it shouldn't negate the hate-fueled actions and threats that have been made by people who support the president. Lest we forget the terrifying Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville that resulted in the death of a woman and the severe beating of several Black men.

Trump's attack on Smollett was viewed by many as a way for the president to indefinitely ignore any claims that his supporters have committed racist crimes.