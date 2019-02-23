Ann Coulter Wanted To Know What Happened To Child Prodigy Ahmed And He Flamed Her

Ann Coulter recently made headlines by denouncing Donald Trump for breaking his promise over his proposed border wall. Now, she’s the recipient of some shade for a change.

The conservative commentator tried, once again, to berate a child on Twitter — and, as usual, it didn’t end well for her.



“Whatever happened child prodigy Ahmed, who invented a clock but his teacher was too Islamophobic to realize it was a clock? Has he invented anything else yet?” Coulter tweeted.

Ahmed, full name Ahmed Mohamed, retweeted her question and gave her a Pulitzer Prize-worthy answer.

“I have!! But I ain't sharing because the last time I shared my invention with someone that looks like you, I got arrested (referring to my english teacher).”