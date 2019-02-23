Ann Coulter Wanted To Know What Happened To Child Prodigy Ahmed And He Flamed Her

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Ann Coulter recently made headlines by denouncing Donald Trump for breaking his promise over his proposed border wall. Now, she’s the recipient of some shade for a change.
The conservative commentator tried, once again, to berate a child on Twitter — and, as usual, it didn’t end well for her.
“Whatever happened child prodigy Ahmed, who invented a clock but his teacher was too Islamophobic to realize it was a clock? Has he invented anything else yet?” Coulter tweeted.
Ahmed, full name Ahmed Mohamed, retweeted her question and gave her a Pulitzer Prize-worthy answer.
“I have!! But I ain't sharing because the last time I shared my invention with someone that looks like you, I got arrested (referring to my english teacher).”
I have!! But I ain't sharing because the last time I shared my invention with someone that looks like you, I got arrested (referring to my english teacher) https://t.co/B0lgZYLAXq— Ahmed Mohamed (@IStandWithAhmed) February 22, 2019
*Stands for ovation. Claps nonstop.*
BET previously brought you the story of Ahmed, whom the media has dubbed the “Clock Boy.” Mohamed was arrested in 2015 at a Texas school when his teachers mistook his homemade clock for a bomb. He subsequently filed a lawsuit with his family against his former hometown of Irving. The federal lawsuit against MacArthur High School, MacArthur Principal Daniel Cummings and the city of Irving, was for violating his civil rights. No charges would be filed against Ahmed Mohamed.
Congrats to Ahmed for this exquisite clapback and for whatever new inventions he is actually working on.
Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images and Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images
