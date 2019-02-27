Maryland Delegate Called To Resign After Calling Predominantly Black County ‘N—r District’

A Maryland delegate has been called to resign by activist groups and residents after it was revealed that she referred to a county with a large Black population as a “n—r district.”

The ACLU of Maryland has called on delegate Mary Ann Lisanti (D-Harford County) to step down after her alleged remarks against Prince George’s County were made public.

According to WJZ-TV, Lisanti was talking to a white colleague at an “after-hours gathering” at an Annapolis cigar bar when she used the word.

When the Washington Post first asked Lisanti about using the slur, she answered, “I don’t recall that,” adding, “I don’t recall much of that evening.”

“I’m sure everyone has used it,” she also told the newspaper.

“I’m sure I have … I’m sure everyone has used it. I’ve used the f-word. I used the Lord’s name in vain,” she said.

However, when Lisanti reportedly was questioned Monday by Maryland’s Legislative Black Caucus, she finally offered an apology.

“I understand that the use of inappropriate and insensitive language is not acceptable under any circumstance,” Lisanti said. “I am sorry for the hurt I have caused and will do everything I can to help heal that pain and regain the trust of my colleagues and constituents. I pray for forgiveness.”

While Lisanti has stepped down from her role as chair of the unemployment insurance subcommittee on the House Economic Matters Committee, many are calling for her to resign from all duties.

“Del. Lisanti has demonstrated that she clearly cannot and does not represent the interests of black residents of her district, let alone black residents across Maryland, nor the interests of any Marylanders who care about fairness and racial equality,” the ACLU said in a statement Wednesday.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman expressed his disappointment in a statement Wednesday, calling for her resignation,

“I am deeply disappointed in Del. Lisanti and concur with the calls for her resignation coming from her constituents and leaders in Maryland’s African American community,” Glassman said.