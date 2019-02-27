New Video Shows Minnesota Corrections Officer Kneeing And Punching Handcuffed Black Man In Jail

In the case of a 2016 physical assault of a Minnesota inmate at the hands of correctional officer, new video has been released showing the extent of the abuse.

According to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, former deputy Travis Ray Vandewiele pleaded guilty over a year ago to a disorderly conduct charge in connection to his physical treatment of Terrell James Johnson at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center in April 2016.

Last week, Vandewiele, 46, submitted his resignation after three years of employment, the sheriff said.

In a statement Monday, Fletcher said he has left the department.

"The events captured on video from three years ago are extremely disturbing to me and other members of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department," the statement read in part, as reported by KTSP.

The statement also said the actions portrayed in the video are not indicative of the way officers are expected to behave.

"The video also demonstrated failed supervision and poor training. The supervisor present and all employees witnessing these actions had a duty to intervene to stop the assaultive tactics and the use of excessive force. The conduct captured on the video will not be tolerated under my watch. Misconduct will be investigated expeditiously and if personnel are found at fault, discipline will be swift and thorough. There is no excuse for mistreatment of anyone under my administration."