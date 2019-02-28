Family Says Dead Body Of Kidnapped 23-Year-Old Mother Jassy Correia Found In Suspect’s Trunk

Although Coleman has been placed under arrest in connection with Correia's disappearance, no murder charges have been announced.

The brother of 23-year-old Jassy Correia said her body was found dead in the trunk of the suspect's car, reported NewsCenter 5. Correia, who was the mother to a 2-year-old, was last seen leaving a Boston nightclub with Louis Coleman Sunday.

On Thursday, police pulled over 32-year-old Louis D. Coleman III, who was driving along I-95 South in Delaware. A manhunt for Coleman was called into action before the suspect was detained in Stanton.

Boston police say Jassy Correia was last seen leaving the Venu Nightclub on Sunday with a man. She was later seen entering a red car, which police believe may belong to Coleman.

The suspect was also pulled over in the same red car that the victim was seen getting into after leaving the nightclub.

Although police have not yet released any details from the stop or Correia’s condition, Delaware Online reports that a truck from the medical examiner’s office arrived on the scene about 3:45 p.m.

The car was hauled off just before 4 p.m. Investigators, however, remained on scene blocking the right lane of the off-ramp.

Correia, who is approximately 5-foot-7, was last seen wearing big hoop earrings, an orange jumpsuit and a jean jacket with an image of red lips and pink wings on the back of it.