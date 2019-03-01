White Woman Dubbed ‘Dog Park Debbie’ Calls Cops On Black Man Because His Puppy Humped Her Dog

A white woman from Massachusetts is reminding many how Black people are still subjected to unnecessary 911 calls after she phoned police when a puppy at a dog park humped her dog.

42-year-old Franklin Baxley told Yahoo Lifestyle that he often visits the Attleboro dog park and his pit bull sometimes gets excited when there is a new dog to play with.

“I visit this park twice a day and all the dogs get excited when a new one is here,” Baxley told Yahoo. “When the woman came in, my dog Dusse ran over and humped hers, so I immediately removed him and apologized, explaining that he’s a puppy.”

When Dusse then humped the dog again, the situation quickly took a turn, said Baxley.

“She said, ‘I think you need to leave because your dog keeps doing that,’” Baxley explained. “I said I wasn’t leaving, and she took out her phone and called 911. It escalated quick.”

In a video from the exchange, Baxley expressed his disbelief about the situation.

“Have you heard of BBQ Becky? Because this is the newest one,” Baxley replied.

Another white woman, whom Yahoo identified as a park employee, could be heard chiming in telling Baxley, “That’s inappropriate for the dog park. I know it’s normal…”

“You cannot allow your dog to aggressively hump another dog,” the other woman continued.