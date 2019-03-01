White Woman Dubbed ‘Dog Park Debbie’ Calls Cops On Black Man Because His Puppy Humped Her Dog

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A white woman from Massachusetts is reminding many how Black people are still subjected to unnecessary 911 calls after she phoned police when a puppy at a dog park humped her dog.
42-year-old Franklin Baxley told Yahoo Lifestyle that he often visits the Attleboro dog park and his pit bull sometimes gets excited when there is a new dog to play with.
“I visit this park twice a day and all the dogs get excited when a new one is here,” Baxley told Yahoo. “When the woman came in, my dog Dusse ran over and humped hers, so I immediately removed him and apologized, explaining that he’s a puppy.”
When Dusse then humped the dog again, the situation quickly took a turn, said Baxley.
“She said, ‘I think you need to leave because your dog keeps doing that,’” Baxley explained. “I said I wasn’t leaving, and she took out her phone and called 911. It escalated quick.”
In a video from the exchange, Baxley expressed his disbelief about the situation.
“Have you heard of BBQ Becky? Because this is the newest one,” Baxley replied.
Another white woman, whom Yahoo identified as a park employee, could be heard chiming in telling Baxley, “That’s inappropriate for the dog park. I know it’s normal…”
“You cannot allow your dog to aggressively hump another dog,” the other woman continued.
Then in an ironic twist, once “Dog Park Debbie” got off the phone with police, her dog became the humper and Baxley’s dog was the victim.
She reportedly did not offer an apology when it was her dog.
She then acted as if she were the victim and Baxley was an aggressor.
“Get away from me, get away from me!” she screams as Baxley trails several feet behind her, trying to keep his humor up.
“I don’t have to go where you tell me to go, lady,” Baxley insists.
Once a police officer arrived on the scene, he did not address the inappropriate use of 911 and instead asked if Baxley left his car running while he let his dogs run around.
“I can’t leave it running?” Baxley asks.
“No sir, that’s actually a small vehicle citation…so you can’t leave it running,” the officer says.
Baxley then explains why the officer was called in the first place.
“She told me to leave the park because my dog assaulted her dog by humping him. That’s where we’re at, sir,” Baxley adds. “And I threaten her by standing next to her.”
The officer then warns Baxley that his actions could be viewed as assault.
“Don’t do that to people. That could be considered as an assault,” the officer said.
“This woman wanted to impress upon me that she was superior,” he said. “Her first instinct was to call the police when in conflict with a Black person.”
Since the video has gone viral, people are demanding the woman face the same punishment as Jussie Smollett.
(Photo: Facebook)
