Here's Why Jassy Correia Kidnapping Suspect Louis Coleman Could Face The Death Penalty

The Rhode Island man who was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of 23-year-old mother Jassy Correia faces new federal charges in connection with her death.

According to Boston prosecutors, Louis D. Coleman III, 32, bought duct tape, candles, surgical gloves and bleach following Correia’s death.

Coleman was arrested in Delaware after a police chase. Correia’s body was found in the trunk of the suspect’s car. Police said the young mother appears to have died from strangulation and blunt force trauma, reported the Associated Press.

Now Coleman is facing a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death in connection to Jassy’s death. The new charge could result in the death penalty.

Correia’s body was found in a suitcase wrapped in a sofa cushion cover that was inside a trash bag, authorities said. Her bruised and bloodied face had been bound with duct tape and her body covered in what was believed to be baking soda.

According to MassLive.com, surveillance footage from the suspect’s apartment building shows him returning to his car at around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 24 with a blanket and then walking from the car to the “front of the building carrying a body with long hair and clothing consistent with” her description.

On Thursday, Coleman was seen on video wheeling a large suitcase out of his apartment and to his car. After a small struggle, Coleman lifted the suitcase and placed it in his trunk.

When Coleman was stopped by police later that day, the officers asked if anyone else was in the vehicle.

The suspect replied, “She’s in the trunk,” according to prosecutors.

Rachael Rollins, the district attorney for Suffolk County in Massachusetts, said her office had not ruled out bringing state-level charges against Coleman, but added that having the U.S. Attorney lead the prosecution “is in the best interests of the case.”

Rhode Island police have also filed charges in the case.