Shocking 'Hoax' Twist: Baltimore Police Now Say Husband Who Said Panhandler Stabbed His Wife Staged The Attack With His Daughter

In December 2018, a story about a woman who was allegedly stabbed to death while giving money to a panhandler in Baltimore rocked the nation. Even Oprah Winfrey spoke out about the killing that she said made her weary of ever giving money to anyone on the street ever again.

Now, months after the news first broke, police say it was the woman’s husband and his daughter who staged the attack against the victim.

On Sunday, Keith Smith, 52, and Valeria Smith, 28, were arrested in connection with the Dec. 1 killing of Jacquelyn Smith. Both were charged with first-degree murder, reported WBAL.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Keith and Valeria were arrested Sunday morning in Harlingen, Texas, near the border. Police believe the two were trying to flee the county.

"During the course of our investigation, we have developed evidence that Mr. Smith was leaving Maryland, so we made appropriate national notifications, and the Texas State Police arrested him this morning (Sunday)," Harrison told reporters. "All of our investigators for both Keith and Valeria Smith, outlining the evidence in this case to a judge, who reviewed and signed the warrants for first-degree murder."

Harrison would not, however, comment on a motive, saying that information is a "trial matter."