Viral Pic Of Morehouse Professor Holding Student’s Baby Sparks Conversation On The Importance Of HBCUs

Over the weekend, a photo of a Morehouse professor holding a student's baby so he could effectively take notes went viral. Initially, many people reacted to the image by praising Dr. Nathan Alexander for the gesture. However, the conversation quickly turned into a general appreciation for the men and women who teach at HBCUs.

In interview with Buzzfeed, Alexander said that while he is not a father himself, the entire experience with baby Assata (named after the godmother of Tupac Assata Shakur) was a walk in the park. "I'm not a father, I don't have children of my own," he said. "I was worried that she would start crying. But it actually went perfectly. She was extremely well-behaved." During class, another student photographed the precious moment.

Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class.

My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect pic.twitter.com/oogIqetseS — TheOriginal™ (@Original_Vaughn) March 1, 2019

The photo quickly went viral and Dr. Alexander was praised for supporting a young student who did not have access to childcare. In a Facebook post, the baby's mother explained why the father had the child for the day. "Wayne works two jobs and is a full-time student. He's rarely at home because he's out there providing for us. With us being thousands of miles away from family and friends, I'm usually left with the baby to myself. Anyone who is and has been a new mommy understands how overwhelming it can get. Wayne wanted to give me a break. Plus, he'd get to spend more time with Assata in the process," she wrote. Dr. Alexander's compassion and the story of Wayne's determination reminded many people why HBCUs are not just education centers, but are also necessary staples of the community.

this is why #HBCUs still matter & why I love that I went to an #HBCU: A student brought his baby to class because he didn’t have child care. His professor lent a hand. https://t.co/7kOeeQ4y6L #Morehouse — Janine Rouson (@jprouson) March 4, 2019 This is why I love my HBCU Schools. This is how we are to support each other in the community like our parents did. Kudos to professor. — Vincent Dion Ward Sr (@VincentDionWar4) March 2, 2019 I experienced this with my own story at Clark Atlanta. Dr. Daniel Black would watch my son while I went to class. No one fight for you like the professors at an HBCU. I’m always humbled, honored, and proud. Keep grinding homey. — BaleOgun Sondai (@IiiMutombo) March 2, 2019 Many of us would not have our degrees if it weren't for HBCU's and professors allowing us to bring our babies to class. They have honorary degrees! #respect

Morehouse College professor holds student's baby so he can take notes https://t.co/fX2bnzBnPf via @ABC13Houston — Monique' Jones (@ItsaJonesWorld) March 4, 2019

Written by BET Staff