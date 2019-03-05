Black Special-Needs Student Jumped By 5 White Boys After Receiving Racially Charged Threats On Social Media

A Black Houston high school student with special needs was threatened and physically attacked by five white students, said a local activist.

According to Quanell X, the unnamed victim is an African student at Memorial High School. Quanell X told reporters that the teen received several racially charged threats on social media before he was attacked in early February.

As a result of the assault, the teen suffered a concussion, reported Click2Houston.

The victim’s mother (above) claims there was an argument between her son and the assailants before he was jumped.

“They posted this before they lured him across the street: ‘black man hanging from a tree, I’ll hang your ass, on the spot,'” Quanell X told reporters while holding up screenshots of the threats.

“One student posted, 'What’s good little n****r talk s**t get ganged,'” read Quanell X. “'Once we kill him, we’ll throw him off a top.’ Look at this, they’re talking about killing this kid and what they would do with his body after they killed the kid.”

The local activist told reporters on Feb. 26 that the student has special needs and has a speech disorder.

Quanell X said school administrators did not work to protect the teen, nor did they discipline the aggressors.

“One Black kid lured across the street and jumped by at least five white boys. We know for a fact three of them are still in school till this day and two others were allowed to transfer,” Quanell X said. “They have separated her son, put him in ISS (in-school suspension) for the fight. The only Black kid that was jumped by five white kids, he’s in ISS. None of them are in ISS, not one.”

Although Spring Branch Independent School District did not comment on specific case, it released a statement saying they have enlisted federal help.

“On Feb. 8, Memorial High School experienced a substantial disruption of the school environment due to social media posts which frightened many students and parents. The campus has and will continue to respond to the situation according to the requirements of state and federal law and the SBISD student code of conduct. The District reported the information received to the FBI and is collaborating with the FBI on this matter. The District must protect the confidentiality of all students and this situation is no different, so the District is not able to respond with facts to set the record straight about all the circumstances."