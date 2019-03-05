White Alabama High School Students Post Video Saying They Want To ‘Stick N—rs In Concentration Camps’

An Alabama school district opened an investigation after a video showing several teenagers making a slew of racist and anti-Semitic comments appeared online.

In the clip, group of white high school students say they want “n*****s gone” and talked about sending Black people to concentration camps.

According to students in the Hoover City School System, the teenagers are believed to be students from Spain Park High School and Hoover High School.

In the clip, one male teenager asks, “Without the Holocaust, what would the world be like?”

"All of the n*****s would not be here,” a female student says.

“Jews would run the world" another student says before a different boy yells, “f**k n*****s, f**k Jews.”

“Jews are fine because they’re white,” the female student adds. “We just need n*****s gone. Mixed Oreos? What are you gonna do with them?”

“You stick them in concentration camps,” a male student answers.