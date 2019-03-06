Viral Video Shows Black Man Picking Up Trash In His Own Front Yard Get Swarmed By Police With Guns Drawn

Community members of Boulder City in Colorado were outraged after a viral video showed a group of officers with guns cornering a Black who was picking up trash in front of his house.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when a Boulder police officer asked the man, who was sitting in a partially enclosed patio area, if he was allowed to be there. Although the man said he lived and worked in the building and even provided his school identification card, the officer detained the man before radioing for additional assistance, reported the Daily Camera.

The first officer told the other responding officers that the man was uncooperative and unwilling to put down a blunt object. After a disturbing confrontation wherein someone officers pulled their guns out of their holsters, they eventually realized the man was holding a small pick used to collect trash.

"This is an extremely concerning issue, and one that we are taking very seriously," Police Chief Greg Testa said at the Boulder City Council meeting Tuesday.

According to Testa, an internal affairs investigation was opened, and the initial responding officer is on administrative leave.

Testa said the man picking up trash did nothing wrong or unlawful. He also confirmed that one officer drew his gun.