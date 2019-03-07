Former Florida Cop Who Fatally Shot A Stranded Black Motorist Found Guilty Of Manslaughter And Attempted Murder

Former Florida police officer Nouman Raja was found guilty of armed manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Black stranded motorist Corey Jones during a 2015 roadside encounter.

On Thursday, a Palm Beach jury delivered their verdict after five hours of deliberation over two years.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Raja, 41, barely reacted when the decision was read.

Circuit Judge Joseph Marx immediately ordered Raja to be placed in handcuffs and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail to await sentencing on April 26. He faces a minimum term of 25 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.

The killing occurred when Jones, who was a 31-year-old drummer in a band, was on his way to a Saturday night gig. When his SUV broke down on the parkway.

A recording from a roadside assistance call captured sounds from the 3:15 a.m. Oct. 18, 2015 confrontation between Jones and Raja.

Jurors heard the sounds of Jones calmly requesting a tow truck before the two exchanged words.

According to prosecutors, Raja never identified himself as an officer and led Jones to believe he was being robbed.

Raja reportedly drove his unmarked van the wrong way up an off ramp and stopped just feet away from Jones’ SUV. The prosecutor said Raja never said he was a cop and acted so aggressively that Jones, who had a concealed carry permit, thought he was about to get carjacked.

Jones allegedly pulled out his gun and started running before Raja fired six shots from his .40 caliber Glock pistol.

Jones was hit in each arm, along with a fatal shot that tore through his heart and both lungs. Jones’ gun, was found 41 yards from his body.

After the shooting, Raja first claimed he acted in self-defense after seeing Jones with a gun.

Raja is believed to be the first police officer convicted in an on-duty shooting in Florida in the last 30 years.