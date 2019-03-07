Paul Manafort Sentenced To At Least 47 Months In Prison

A judge ordered Manafort to serve at least 47 months in prison for filing false income tax returns, failing to report foreign bank accounts and bank fraud.

Former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced for tax and bank fraud on Thursday (March 7).

In an investigation launched by special counsel Robert Mueller, Manafort was accused of earning millions of dollars while working as a political consultant for the government of Ukraine and failing to report the income to the U.S. government.

A Virginia jury found him guilty of those charges last summer. Prosecutors originally recommended a sentence of between 19-and-a-half to 24 years.



His recent sentence is not the end of Manafort's legal woes. He will appear in a federal court to be sentenced for conspiring to defraud the United States and conspiring to interfere with witnesses Wednesday (Mar 13), reports BuzzFeed.

Along with serving time in prison, Manafort will have a three-year supervised released and be ordered to pay anywhere from $6 to $25 million in restitution, reports CNN Adam Levine.

MSNBC's Michael Del Moro claims Manafort will receive nine months' time served credit, bringing his original sentence closer to three years.