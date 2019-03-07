Police Release Sketch Of Young Black Girl Whose Body Was Found In Duffle Bag Near Hacienda Heights Hiking Trail

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators released a sketch and new information about a girl whose body was found on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights.

According to the investigators, the girl’s body was found partially inside of a suitcase.

In the sketch provided by police, the young, skinny girl is wearing a pink shirt with “future princess hero” written on it, panda pattern pants, and no shoes.

Sheriff investigators are urging anyone who recognizes the girl to come forward.

“Sad moment for the department. For the community. And we’re going to do our best to figure out what led to the suspicious death,” L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CBS LA.

The girl’s body was found in some bushes near the trail by park workers.

Investigators believe she was dumped there on the skyline trail sometime Sunday evening. They are not sure how long she has been dead.

“Did not observe any obvious signs of trauma to the victim’s body. The incident is being ruled a suspicious death investigation,” said Lt. Scott Hoglund, LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators believe she was between 8 to 13 years old and weighed only 55 pounds.

Investigators are still waiting for the autopsy results to come in.