Woman Admits She 'Was In The Wrong' For Crossing Zoo Barrier To Get Selfie With Jaguar That Attacked Her

A 30 year old, only willing to be identified as Leanne, opened up about crossing a barrier at the Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park, Arizona, in an attempt to get a better photo of the animal.

A woman is speaking out after she was attacked by a jaguar at an Arizona zoo on Saturday.

Leanne took full responsibility for intentionally breaking the zoo's rules. "I was in the wrong for leaning over the barrier, but I do think that maybe the zoo should look into moving their fence back," she explained during an appearance on CBS Evening News.

While Leanne recognized her role in the attack, she places some of the blame on the zoo. "I'm not the first, and if they don't move the fence I'm probably not going to be the last. She also claimed a clear shot of the jaguar was "not worth" the chaos that later ensued.

Despite the traumatic experience, she claims to have learned from it. "I never expected [it]. And I feel like we're all human. We make mistakes, and I learned my lesson."

Rural Metro Fire Department employee Shawn Gilleland told PEOPLE the woman was treated at a nearby hospital for lacerations on her arm and hand after the attack occurred.

The animal involved in the mauling was removed from the exhibit while the zoo conducts an investigation into the attack.