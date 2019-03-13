Rep. Ilhan Omar Says Trump Is ‘Really Not’ Human When A Fox News Reporter Questioned Her About Comparing Him To Obama

Freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has been a popular topic of discussion on Fox News. However, when one Fox reporter tried to grill Omar on whether she thinks Donald Trump and Barack Obama are similar, she fired back with a hilarious answer.

Last Friday, Politico published a report in which Omar criticized several of Obama’s immigration policies. In the interview, she said Trump’s predecessor was also responsible for “caging of kids” at the southern border and for “droning countries around the world.”

“We can’t be only upset with Trump,” she told the news outlet. “His policies are bad, but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he was.”

On Monday, a Fox News reporter caught up with Omar on Capitol Hill for clarification on the remarks.

"That is silly to even think and equate the two,” Omar told the reporter, who asked if she compared Trump to Obama in the Politico piece.

She then went on to describe the key difference between the two presidents: “One is human and the other is really not.”