Donald Trump Doesn't See White Nationalism As A Growing Threat

During a press conference addressing the mosque mass shootings in New Zealand on Friday, Trump downplayed the idea of it being a growing threat.

Donald Trump does not believe that white nationalism is on the rise.

When asked about the rise of white nationalism and it being a worldwide threat, Trump said, "I really don't. I think it's a small group of people that have very, very serious problems, I guess."

He added, "If you look at what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that's the case. I don't know enough about it yet."

Trump's comments comes as more details have been released about the alleged shooting suspect involved in the deadly attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand.

28-year-old Brenton Tarrant reportedly took to social media sharing an 87-page manifesto where he called Donald Trump a "symbol of supremacy" and pledged to ignite a race war in the United States.

Tarrant appeared in court Friday facing murder charges, writes The Guardian. He's being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court on April 5.

Check out Donald Trump's comments on white nationalism below: