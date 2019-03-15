Trump Issues His First Presidential Veto

He called congress's rebuke of his declaration of a national emergency at the US-Mexico border "reckless" and "dangerous."

Donald Trump issued the first veto of his presidency Friday.

Trump said, "I am vetoing this resolution. Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it."

The president's first veto comes one day after Congress rejected Trump's national emergency declaration that would allot more than $6 billion in federal funds for his campaign-promised Southwest border wall, reports NPR.

During his presidential campaign, Trump consistently said Mexico would pay for the wall. The country has vehemently rejected the creation of a wall and refused to pay for it.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Trump's latest executive action.

"The House and Senate resoundingly rejected the president's lawless power grab, yet the president has chosen to continue to defy the Constitution, the Congress and the will of the American people," she said.

Attorney Genera Bill Barr said Trump's veto was "clearly authorized under the law," reports CNN.

Trump's veto comes as no surprise to many. Moments after the Senate's vote to reject the declaration of national emergency, Trump took to Twitter writing, "VETO!"