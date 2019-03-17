Married 25-Year-Old Teacher Arrested For Having Sex With Her 17-Year-Old Student

A now former high school teacher from Georgia has been detained by authorities after being accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her students.

25-year-old Sarah Katherine Brooks was charged with a felony count of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority of Friday (March 15).

According to records from the Gwinnett County Jail, Brooks is alleged to have had sex during off-campus tutoring with a 17-year-old student of hers from Archer High School. The woman was the teen’s physical education teacher at the time and was supposed to be focused on the young man’s academics during the tutoring sessions.

The boy’s mother claims that the two had sex on at least three occasions since October. According to Atlanta Journal Constitution, one of those times was alleged to have occurred at their family home while the mom was away at work. Making matters even more complicated is the fact that Brooks is married.

On Tuesday, Archer High School principal Ken Johnson sent a letter home to parents explaining that police were alerted after school officials learned of the sexual activity. Brooks then resigned from the school.

“On Monday we received a report about this situation and our school immediately contacted the police and the school district's Division of Human Resources,” Johnson said in the letter.

“As this has been and continues to be an active police investigation there are not many details I can share,” he continued. “However, I can tell you that the teacher has resigned from Gwinnett County Public Schools and the school system will be forwarding information about these allegations to the Professional Standards Commission.

“While this is not a situation we have experienced at our school previously, one time is too many,” Johnson wrote in conclusion. “Ethics matter, and the trust our community places in its educators matters to Archer and to Gwinnett County Public Schools. This is not something we take for granted.”

Brooks has since been released on $11,200 bond and will await a plea.