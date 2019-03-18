Body Of Missing 2-Year-Old Milwaukee Girl, Noelani Robinson, Reportedly Found In Blanket Near Highway

Authorities believe they’ve recovered the remains of 2-year-old Noelani Robinson after she went missing recently at the hands of her father.

According to the Journal Sentinel, Noelani's body was discovered Friday night (March 15) in southern Minnesota, concluding an FBI investigation. While the remains still have to go through an official review, they’ve been “preliminarily confirmed” to be those of Noelani.

Thirty-four-year-old Dariaz Higgins has been charged with the murder of the toddler’s mother, Sierra Robinson, whom authorities claim Higgins shot. A criminal complaint issued following Robinson’s death reveals Robinson traveled from Las Vegas to Milwaukee to get Noelani from Higgins, who was previously in Miami. A woman who was grazed by a bullet in Robinson’s shooting says Higgins agreed to meet in Milwaukee. When Robinson showed up Monday, her daughter was not present. The three subsequently drove to an apartment building where Higgins said Noelani was. Higgins then shot Robinson when they got out of their vehicle.

“The suspect is a cold-blooded killer,” Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said of Higgins. “Our search to find Noelani has become a game to him … it’s obvious that as a parent he truly doesn’t care about Noelani.” Morales also called Higgins the “textbook definition” of suspect involved with human trafficking. Dariaz Higgins was also allegedly Sierra Robinson’s pimp at the time of the tragic incident.