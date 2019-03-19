Mother of 9-Year-Old Girl Found In Duffle Bag Near Hacienda Heights Trail Arrested In Connection With Her Death

The mother of a 9-year-old girl, whose body was found inside a duffel bag near a Hacienda Heights hiking trail has been booked on suspicion of murdering her daughter.

On Monday, Taquesta Graham, 28, was arrested in connection with the killing of her daughter Trinity Love Jones. Graham is expected to be charged with murder by Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Earlier this month, Graham and her boyfriend Emiel Lamar Hunt, 38, were arrested at a border crossing in Texas on an unrelated charge. On March 12, Hunt was charged with murder in connection with Jones' death. Graham was held on an unrelated parole violation until investigators determined she was involved in the killing, reported KTLA.

While Trinity’s death has been ruled a homicide, police have not revealed a cause of death or motive. The sheriff's department did say it appeared as though the duffel bag was pushed down an embankment from Hacienda Boulevard.

Both Graham and Hunt is currently being held on a $2 million bail.

Although Hunt was initially released by authorities after getting detained at the border he was arrested again on March 9 when police found him sleeping in his car in San Diego.

Hunt, who was not Jones' father, spent over ten years in prison after being convicted of abusing his own son in 2005, Los Angeles County sheriff's Detective Marc Boisvert told KTLA.

Graham is a registered sex offender on the California sex offender database. In 2009, she was convicted of enticing a minor female for prostitution.

Police believe Hunt, Graham, and Jones were all homeless and living in their car in the months leading up to the child’s death.