BFFs: Trump And Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro Bond Over Their Hatred Of ‘Politically Correct Attitudes’ And ‘Fake News’

Donald Trump initiated an unsurprising friendship with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro during his trip to the White House on Tuesday. The two leaders, both known for their controversial policies, had nothing but good things to say about each other during their meeting.

Trump stood by nodding as Bolsonaro gave remarks. He said, "In their efforts to ensure liberties and respect to traditional family lifestyles, respect to God, our Creator, against the gender ideology or the politically correct attitudes, and against fake news."

President Bolsonaro: "Brazil and the United States stand side-by-side in their efforts to ensure liberties in respect to traditional family lifestyles, respect to God, our creator, against the gender ideology, or the politically correct attitudes, and against fake news." pic.twitter.com/Vmk7AZoAWy — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2019

Reporters covering the meeting shared comparisons between the two leaders. Trump was proud to address comparisons to Brazil’s new president. “Somebody said it [Bolsonaro's campaign] a little bit reminded people of our campaign, which I'm honored by." He kept the compliments coming applauding Bolsonaro for running "one of the incredible campaigns" and doing "a very outstanding job." During an appearance on Fox News, the Brazilian president offered similar sentiments. "We have a great deal in common. I have been highly criticized because of this but I will not, of course, deny what I do think... I'm willing to open my heart up to him and do whatever is to the benefit of both the Brazilian and the Americans," Bolsonaro explained.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Bolsonaro’s appearance at the White House resulted in scrutiny over his comments about “gender ideology.” Many people believe the comment was a shot at the LGBTQ community. He stripped Brazil's human rights ministry of authority over discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity at the start of his administration. He's also gone on the record saying that he'd prefer a dead son over a gay son. Trump’s support of Bolsonaro’s comments comes hours after Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly shut down the Trump administration's attempt to enforce a 2017 policy that would restrict transgender individuals from the U.S. armed forces beginning April 12, reports NBC News. Both Trump and Bolsonaro share similar opinions on immigration, crime and minority groups.

Written by BET Staff