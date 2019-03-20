People Want Cardi B To Get Her Leash After Tomi Lahren Asked Feminists If The Game's Post About Her Was OK

In February, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren and rapper The Game were engaged in a social media beef over Lahren's comments regarding the ICE arrest of 21 Savage. After a month of silence, the Fox News correspondent responded to The Game's insults, and some people are calling her out.

Game started off by calling Lahren a "C*m-gargling, microwaved carrot-skinned, 90-year-old white man body-having s**t," on Instagram. “You the same dumb broad that was singing the lyrics to his song not long ago…,” he continued. “Now using his situation & the culture deep down you love so much for content on ya bum a** twitter page etc…” The Game has since been challenged by the hosts of The Real for his use of misogynistic language. “It’s never a woman thing. That post was about Tomi Lahren herself for her actions, and I wanted to post something that’d be brash about it, and I hope that it made her day bad, and her co-workers looked at her crazy, and she had a terrible day," he told the hosts of The Real. The rapper doubled down on his word choice and even posted a new Instagram attack.

During a segment on Fox News, Lahren devoted four minutes to respond to The Game and his posts.

"But there was one vile rapper -- I use the word 'rapper' very loosely because he hasn’t really been relevant in 10 years -- who calls himself 'The Game,'" Tomi began. "His degrading posts (plural) on social media about me were so below-the-belt, sexually explicit and vile I never responded, until now. See, I have no problem arguing political points or policy but this fool’s attack on me had nothing to do with politics. "It was all personal, all disgusting, and yes, dare I say it, sexist? I do. Sexist!" she continued. "Not only is what he said about me disgusting, explicit and wrong -- I know girls see this stuff and think, I will never speak out like Tomi does and I will never be confident in my opinions because look what happens when you are -- you get treated like less than a human. And to attack my appearance when I was in high school, and now, really?" she asked. After Tomi tweeted the video of her response, many people called her a "hypocrite" for pulling the feminism card and being offended by words when she has repeatedly attacked liberals for getting "triggered."

Well since you love throwing constitutional rights around every time gun laws get brought up, its the game’s first amendment right to say whatever he wants so have fun being offended i guess 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Madison. (@madisonfletch_) March 20, 2019 Honestly he spoke with a foul mouth. What ever, if he’s not relevant why do you care or give him the free exposure? You attack people on the daily, just because you don’t do it with a foul mouth doesn’t make you any better. pic.twitter.com/5WBiA1fPEq — BigRoseKate (@BigRoseKate) March 20, 2019

Lahren then tweeted a screenshot of The Game's Instagram post with the caption, "hey feminists, this okay with you?" The millennial conservative called on feminists to help her when she's made bashing liberal feminists a prominent part of her career. In one particular tweet, Lahren told former first lady Michelle Obama to "sit down." Needless to say, her call for feminist action did not go over well.

Hey feminists, this okay with you? pic.twitter.com/Sdw6nGR4f9 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 20, 2019 This has nothing to do with Feminists, Tomi. You know that. Stop using fanatics from the left to fuel your base. You'd be surprised, but most liberals wouldn't agree with this kind of attack on someone. You're a pretty girl, it's too bad you spew so much ugliness from the inside. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) March 20, 2019 you bashed women for protesting the day of this years women’s march and now you want feminists to protect you... lmaoo let’s discuss the contradiction shall we — naomi miami (@naomibenz1) March 20, 2019

