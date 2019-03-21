Police Say Georgia Mom Slashed Man With Sword After Walking In On Him Molesting Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

Deputies in Georgia say a mother attacked a man with a sword after she caught him sexually abusing her young daughter.

Around midnight Thursday, Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of “an unwanted subject on the property,” deputies told WMAZ.

When police spoke with the unidentified mother, who made the call, she said she caught her boyfriend molesting her 5-year-old daughter. She also told deputies the girl was “burned with a cigarette on her private area,” according to WGXA.

The 5-year-old girl and her mother went to a pediatric hospital in Macon.

John Lawarren Williams, 25, ran away from the house when police arrived but later turned himself in to deputies. Before he fled, the mother cut him on the hand with the sword.

Williams is facing charges of aggravated molestation and cruelty to children. He is being held without bond.

According to WGXA, Williams was treated for a cut on his hand and interviewed by investigators.