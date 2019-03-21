Soledad O’Brien Shares Touching Tribute To Her 'Remarkable' Mother

My mom died today. Joining my dad who passed away 40 days ago. She was a pretty remarkable lady. An immigrant from Cuba, she lived with the Oblate Sisters of Providence in Baltimore during college. Here (on the left) she is in Cuba in the 1930s. pic.twitter.com/oZNzEqa7ig — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 18, 2019

She always was sad about leaving Cuba—but hated how Castro had destroyed her country. She went back once to visit—and said—I’ll never go back again. I love this photo. Maybe the early 40s? pic.twitter.com/1HY9TVUaL6 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 18, 2019

Here are her mom and dad, Luz and Jose, at the famous La Floridita Bar in Havana. They were a very poor family. My mom was able to leave Cuba to get an education in the US. pic.twitter.com/qkBG9et3ym — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 18, 2019

She’d go on to marry my dad (mixed race marriages were illegal in Maryland in 1959). The year their sixth child (my little brother) was born the US Supreme Court would overturn the ban on interracial marriage. Here she is with me and dad. pic.twitter.com/2sDaLc0LlQ — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 18, 2019

She learned two more languages fluently —English and French, and became an educator. She had a reputation for being super-strict, which made me very popular (not!) since she taught at my high school. pic.twitter.com/ew5GbCzsHi — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 18, 2019

She was pretty awesome. But mostly I wish lots of young, working women had access to her wisdom. “Everyone gets the same 24 hours. Decide how you’ll spend yours”. “Take 24 hours to sit in bed and cry.. then stop complaining and make a list and plan your comeback” pic.twitter.com/VslASFmp5H — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 18, 2019

“Keep ten dollars in your bra so you can leave when you want”. “People are basically full of shit, stop taking their stupidity to heart”. “You never stop fighting for the important stuff”. pic.twitter.com/OmZfObBIbh — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 18, 2019