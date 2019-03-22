Reports Say Gayle King Will Sign A Multi-Million Dollar Deal To Stay At ‘CBS This Morning’

Gayle King is gearing up to sign a new multi-million-dollar contract to stay on as a host for CBS This Morning , according to recent reports.

Insiders close to King told Page Six that CBS News is having a hard time landing a consistent audience and King could be their antidote to fight low ratings.

Right now, King already has a $5.5 million-a-year deal with CBS News.

King’s journalistic professionalism recently became a trending topic after her highly viewed interview with R. Kelly.

Despite glowing remarks from viewers, King wants to make sure that if she stays with the network, then CBS News president Susan Zirinsky will make This Morning more competitive, reported Page Six.

When the Associated Press recently asked King if she would stay with the network, the journalist responded, “Ooh, that’s a good question. All I can say is I really love my job. And I think it’s kind of foolish to predict the future.”

On the flip side, the news channel is deciding whether her co-host, Norah O’Donnell, will replace Jeff Glor on CBS Evening News. However, negotiations have been placed on hold until the network’s deal with King is finalized.

“Everything has gone very quiet. Nothing will be done until Gayle has signed her contract. It looks likely that she’s staying — but we don’t know what the holdup is,” CBS News staff told Page Six.

“Everyone is stressed — they want to know what’s happening,” the insider added.