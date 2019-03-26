Harvard Trained Doctor Accused Of Having Pregnant Mistress' Baby With Another Man Killed

This week, trial began for a Brooklyn cardiologist, accused of plotting to kidnap, starve, and drug his pregnant mistress, in an attempt to kill her unborn baby. Dr. Vignendra Ariyarajah was indicted in February on charges of criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter, assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child, according to CBS2.

Ariyarajah, accused of hiring two people to kidnap his 30-year-old mistress, appeared in court, Tuesday. While in court, prosecutors claimed the crime was motivated by Ariyarajah’s jealousy that Paul Marie Raymond was pregnant by another man.

In December of 2016, seven and a half months pregnant, Paul Marie Raymond was held captive in a Brooklyn home. Her kidnappers, allegedly, starved her and administered small water droplets through a syringe.

At Ariyarajah’s instruction, Raymond was induced with Fentanyl and PCP, in order to kill the unborn child. Raymond’s kidnapping and torture all took place while the doctor and his wife were out of town, on vacation.

When Raymond finally escaped captivity, she went into labor. According to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office, the baby was born alive, but died hours later, due to an infection caused by the prolonged four-day labor Raymond suffered. One of Raymond’s kidnappers called first responders, who found Raymond inches away from death. Prosecutors said, EMTs found Raymond with chemical burns to her face, ligature marks to her arms and leg and torn-off fingernails. The New York Post reported Ariyarajah had been in regular contact with his unnamed co-defendant and the third uncharged conspirator throughout the entire ordeal.

Authorities said, Ariyarajah and Raymond’s affair started when the 30-year old worked for him at MedCare Consultant Multi-Specialty Clinic. Ariyarajah allegedly supported Raymond financially, but was very controlling.

The doctor’s lawyer, Matt Myers, insists Ariyarajah never had a romantic relationship with Raymond and maintains the Doctor’s innocence.

The lawyer told the New York Post, “The case was taken to the Grand Jury in a slightly rushed fashion. The Malaysian-born Ariyarajah, completed a fellowship at Harvard University Medical School and is known to be an “outstanding doctor.” Ariyarajah was released on $750,000 bond, after his indictment.

The Doctor still resides in New Jersey. While wearing an ankle monitor, he is still allowed to see patients and prescribe medication. The next court date is set for May 9.