Trump Says FBI, DOJ Will Review 'Outrageous' Jussie Smollett Case

In a Thursday morning tweet , President Donald Trump said the Justice Department and the FBI will investigate the dismissal of charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett.

“FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!” Trump tweeted.

Since charges were first dropped Tuesday by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, both the Chicago Police Superintendent and the city’s mayor have vocally dissented the decision. One day after Mayor Rahm Emanuel slammed Smollett on Good Morning America , President Trump weighed in via Twitter.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!

While Emanuel publicly expressed outrage over prosecutors dropping 16 felony charges of disorderly conduct against Smollett, he also said the president does not need to be involved.

“President Trump, just sit this one out. … I take umbrage at the fact that you have a person sitting in the Oval Office who drew a moral equivalency between those who are fighting bigotry and those who are perpetuating bigotry,” Emanuel, who has criticized Trump in the past, said Thursday during an appearance on Steve Cochran’s morning radio program WGN-AM (720).

In response to Trump’s tweet, Smollett’s lawyer, Tina Glandian, told NBC’s Today show, “we have nothing to be concerned about.”

“To my knowledge, nothing improper was done,” she added.

Kevin Graham, president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police, also responded to the president’s tweet on CNN New Day.

“I am hopeful that President Trump’s encouragement into this will launch an investigation. That’s what we asked for more than a week ago,” said Graham, adding, “If the FBI does do the investigation, and it appears that they are, then we are going to have some resolution to this and find out what exactly happened.”