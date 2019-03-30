19-Year-Old Omarian Banks Shot And Killed After Knocking On Wrong Apartment Door

A teenager was shot and killed after he reportedly knocked on the wrong apartment door.

According to police, 19-year-old Omarian Banks got a ride home in a Lyft and was dropped off at The Retreat apartment complex in southwest Atlanta just after midnight on Friday morning (March 29). Banks though was not let out at the correct breezeway and knocked on a door that wasn’t to his apartment.

Police say Banks and his girlfriend had just moved to the apartment complex and Banks wasn’t familiar with the area. According to WSB-TV 2, Banks was using FaceTime to talk with his girlfriend when he knocked on the door. Shortly after, he began to walk away from the door. That’s when 32-year-old Darryl Barnes reportedly grabbed his gun and went onto his balcony to confront Banks. Bynes then allegedly shot the teenager after a short conversation.