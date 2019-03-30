19-Year-Old Omarian Banks Shot And Killed After Knocking On Wrong Apartment Door

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A teenager was shot and killed after he reportedly knocked on the wrong apartment door.
According to police, 19-year-old Omarian Banks got a ride home in a Lyft and was dropped off at The Retreat apartment complex in southwest Atlanta just after midnight on Friday morning (March 29). Banks though was not let out at the correct breezeway and knocked on a door that wasn’t to his apartment.
Police say Banks and his girlfriend had just moved to the apartment complex and Banks wasn’t familiar with the area. According to WSB-TV 2, Banks was using FaceTime to talk with his girlfriend when he knocked on the door. Shortly after, he began to walk away from the door. That’s when 32-year-old Darryl Barnes reportedly grabbed his gun and went onto his balcony to confront Banks. Bynes then allegedly shot the teenager after a short conversation.
Police say 19 year old Omarian Banks was shot and killed after he accidentally went to the wrong apartment door in his complex in SW Atlanta. I just spoke with the Medical Examiners office who told me his family has been notified. pic.twitter.com/hCRINGf76E— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) March 29, 2019
"I heard him say, 'Sorry, I'm at the wrong house.' Then the man said, 'No you're not. n***a, you at the right house.' And he shot two more times,” Banks’ girlfriend told WSB-TV 2. Another witness told a similar story. “I see him running around the corner and all you hear him saying is, ‘I am sorry. It was the wrong door,’” a neighbor told the news network. “(He said), ‘You ain’t come to the wrong door’ and shot him a third time. I saw him drop to the ground.”
Bynes initially told police he shot Banks in self-defense, however police say he shot the teen from his balcony as Banks was coming down the stair, attempting to get away.
Darryl Barnes is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Omarian Banks. He will go before a judge this morning.A GoFundMe page has been set up for Omarian Banks’ family.
Photo: Ron Koeberer
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS