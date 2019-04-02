Nipsey Hussle Vigil Tragically Ends In Chaos

The Los Angeles vigil for Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle ended abruptly when a stampede broke out after false reports of shots fired, reported the Los Angeles Times .

According to the Times , reports of shots fired began around 8 p.m. Monday and caused chaos among the crowd, sending dozens of people charging in multiple directions . Many people collided and fell as they tried to escape the jam-packed area.

According to the Times, 19 people were injured at the scene and transported to local hospitals. Of the 19 who were injured, two were described as being in critical condition and two others suffered serious injuries. The other 15 had non-life-threatening injuries related to getting trampled.

Musician DeAndre Harvey, who attended the vigil, told the Times that a fight broke out at the gathering and resulted in the breaking of liquor bottles and candles in glass containers. According to Harvey, several people in the crowd confused the sounds of glass breaking for gunshots.

“I don’t know who was fighting,” Harvey told the Times. “I didn’t actually see the punches, but you just saw arms rolling and glass breaking and everybody running.”

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore tweeted on Monday night that police were working to "restore order," and he said the reports of gunshots "do not appear to be accurate."