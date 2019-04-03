Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer, Eric Holder, Held In Solitary Confinement

The primary suspect arrested in connection with the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle is being held in solitary confinement on a $7 million bond, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

On Tuesday, someone in the Los Angeles suburb of Bellflower spotted Eric Holder, 29, and he was quickly captured by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and transferred to the LAPD's South Bureau Homicide unit.

According to Los Angeles jail booking records, Holder is being held at the LAPD's 77th Street jail. Holder was put in solitary confinement out of fear that someone in the general population may try to harm him.

LAPD officials told the Los Angeles Times that the woman who allegedly drove the getaway car after the shooting turned herself in. The unnamed woman told investigators she did not know about the shooting when Holder entered her car, which was parked in an alleyway near Hussle’s clothing store.

According to TMZ, the getaway car is either registered to the woman or one of her relatives. After speaking with police on Tuesday, the woman was allowed to go free, but police sources close to the case told TMZ that the woman could still be arrested or face charges in the future.

TMZ also reportedly made contact with the woman after reaching out to an auto shop where the getaway car was repaired last June. Although the woman allegedly told TMZ she did not know Holder last June, his name and contact information appeared on the invoice for the repair.

As far as Holder is concerned, he is likely to make his first court appearance in the coming days.