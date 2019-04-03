Reports Say Felicity Huffman And Lori Loughlin Won't Get Plea Deal Without Jail Time

In the case of Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who are both accused of paying thousands of dollars in bribes to get their children into prestigious universities, federal prosecutors are pushing for jail time.

According to a TMZ report, federal law enforcement sources close to the case say any plea deal the actors try to make for their involvement in the admissions scandal will come with a recommendation of time spent behind bars.

"You can't have people being treated differently because they have money. That's how we got to this place. Every defendant will be treated the same,” the source told TMZ.

While prosecutors will suggest Loughlin, Huffman, and the high profile parents accused be sentenced to time in prison, the presiding judge would make the ultimate decision.

Both Loughlin and Huffman face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

While the 50 people involved in the case will do their best to avoid jail time, some have already begun consulting with an ex-con who spent time in prison for white-collar crime.

CBS News reports Justin Paperny, a consultant who once served prison time for fraud, was hired by at least one parent charged in the scam.

Paperny told CBS This Morning that the parents are worried about adjusting to life behind bars.

"They're scared and it's 'Can I survive in prison? Am I cut out for prison?'" Paperny told CBS. "What's most surprising to me about the first conversation is how many of them didn't view their actions as criminal."

Paperny said he is helping the parents with questions about prison such as, "What's it like? What will my job be? Can my family visit? Is there email? Is there internet?"

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters recruited to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither were athletes in the sport.

Huffman, the Emmy-winning actor, is accused of paying $15,000 to have a special proctor complete her daughter’s college entrance exams.

They all made their first appearances in a Boston federal court on Wednesday morning. Outside the courthouse, crowds shouted, "pay for my tuition, Lori!” and other things at the moms.

During the hearing, Loughlin and Huffman barely spoke, as they were not asked to enter a plea.