Shocking Video Shows 14-Year-Old Honor Student Being Brutally Kicked In The Head At School

Video of a 14-year-old boy being viciously kicked in the face at his high school is going viral.
Marquese Dukes, an honor student at the Upper Room Christian School in Dix Hills, Long Island, suffered a serious concussion after the horrific incident and says it was the culmination of bullying he’s received over the past two years.
Cell phone footage shows Dukes on the floor of a classroom and being kicked in his sides by multiple students before one of them kicks him in the face. He told local news station PIX 11 that bullying is something he experiences all the time at the school. His mother, Hope Dukes, says her son was targeted by other students, and she’s raised her concerns with the school on multiple occasions.
“My son was attacked. Every week since October 2018 I have emailed the school at least once about the bullying,” she claims. “Every single week. Sometimes multiple times a week.”
You are not alone. Marquese Dukes has been a victim of relentless bullying at his school. He was kicked in the face and left with a concussion. He won’t be going back to that school. Now he’s telling his story to help empower other kids who are feeling alone.#PIX11NEWS pic.twitter.com/6FMHcFUbTX— Darren McQuade (@BreakinNewsBoy) April 2, 2019
Not only did the Upper Room Christian School allow the attack and abuse to happen, Marquese says the school sent him home on the bus rather than to a nearby hospital for treatment. The teen eventually made it home but reportedly collapsed before entering the door of his home.
Pastor Ed Dono, of the Upper Room Christian School, said his school is investigating the incident and has a zero-tolerance policy for bullying. “We are looking into this with great diligence and this is a major concern to us,” asserted in the news package.
Hope Dukes says her son will not be returning to the school for safety reasons.
