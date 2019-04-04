Shocking Video Shows 14-Year-Old Honor Student Being Brutally Kicked In The Head At School

Video of a 14-year-old boy being viciously kicked in the face at his high school is going viral.

Marquese Dukes, an honor student at the Upper Room Christian School in Dix Hills, Long Island, suffered a serious concussion after the horrific incident and says it was the culmination of bullying he’s received over the past two years.

Cell phone footage shows Dukes on the floor of a classroom and being kicked in his sides by multiple students before one of them kicks him in the face. He told local news station PIX 11 that bullying is something he experiences all the time at the school. His mother, Hope Dukes, says her son was targeted by other students, and she’s raised her concerns with the school on multiple occasions.

“My son was attacked. Every week since October 2018 I have emailed the school at least once about the bullying,” she claims. “Every single week. Sometimes multiple times a week.”