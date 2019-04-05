These Identical Twins Are The Valedictorian And Salutatorian Of Their High School

Deontae and Deontrae Wright are a true embodiment of Black excellence.

The identical twins are the top students of Scott High School’s senior class this year. Deontae, with his 4.5 GPA, was honored as the school’s Valedictorian while Deontrae, who earned a 4.4 GPA, attained Salutatorian.

Deontae was born first too, and ever since, it sparked a competition between the brothers. “We both like to compete against each other,” Deontrae told Fox19 in Toledo, Ohio. “We want to score higher than each other.”

The twins competed against each other all year and their GPAs kept switching through out their last year in high school. In the end, Deontae came out on top. “It feels awesome knowing that I put in the hard work and got something out of it,” he said. “It feels great at the end of the day.”