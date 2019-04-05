These Identical Twins Are The Valedictorian And Salutatorian Of Their High School

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Deontae and Deontrae Wright are a true embodiment of Black excellence.
The identical twins are the top students of Scott High School’s senior class this year. Deontae, with his 4.5 GPA, was honored as the school’s Valedictorian while Deontrae, who earned a 4.4 GPA, attained Salutatorian.
Deontae was born first too, and ever since, it sparked a competition between the brothers. “We both like to compete against each other,” Deontrae told Fox19 in Toledo, Ohio. “We want to score higher than each other.”
The twins competed against each other all year and their GPAs kept switching through out their last year in high school. In the end, Deontae came out on top. “It feels awesome knowing that I put in the hard work and got something out of it,” he said. “It feels great at the end of the day.”
You're not seeing double! With a 4.5 GPA, Deontae Wright is his school's valedictorian. His identical twin brother, Deontrae, is right behind him as the salutatorian, with a 4.4 GPA. https://t.co/vl60ksFkjR— WNDU (@WNDU) April 5, 2019
The difference between class title and final GPA had little effect on what is to come next for the pair. Both reportedly secured full rides to The Ohio State University to study electrical engineering.
The twins says they want to minor in business and start their own electrical engineering firm after they graduate.
On top of their grades and achievements in school, Deontae and Deontrae both work two jobs and have more than 70 hours of community service.
These are the kinds of stories we need to hear more of. Congrats to the young scholars!
