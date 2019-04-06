Father Sent To Jail For Rushing To The Hospital While Trying To Save His One-Year-Old Daughter’s Life

Nurses did a good deed when they bailed a father out of jail for driving without a license and speeding through traffic so that he can save his one-year-old daughter who was choking.

Darius Hinkle, of Centreville, Illinois was speeding at 100mph so that he could get his daughter to the hospital because she had swallowed a penny.

“The first thing in my mind was to get her to the hospital,” the father told FOX2.

Hinkle said by the time he arrived at the hospital, more than a handful of police officers were behind him.

The heroic father was taken into custody once he arrived at the hospital and arrested for several traffic violations.

The child’s mother, Donecia Pittman, who visited the jail in hopes of paying the bond was met by one of the nurses who explained what they had done for Hinkle.

Understanding the situation, several of the nurses from the Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville pitched in to pay the bond for Hinkle explaining that they would have done the same thing in his situation.

“'I can't thank them enough,” Hinkle said.

Hinkle’s precious little girl was treated and released, and she is doing just fine.