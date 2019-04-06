NYPD Claims Eric Garner Died On Camera Because Of His Weight

After nearly five years, the NYPD is claiming that Eric Garner, the Staten Island father who was selling loose cigarettes on July 17, 2014, didn’t lose his life because of an illegal chokehold. NYPD’s top doctor is stating the unarmed man died because of his health and weight.

The dramatic cell phone video that caused an outrage in the Black community, showed Eric Garner being wrestled to the ground by plainclothes police officer Daniel Pantaleo, who clearly appears to be holding Garner in the chokehold maneuver, which is banned from police procedure.

Garner, 43, who suffered from asthma told the cops 11 times “I can’t breathe” in the video that became a rallying phrase for the Black Lives Matter movement.

NYPD Chief Surgeon Eli Kleinman stated that there were no injuries associated with a chokehold, including to Garner’s trachea. He concluded that Garner suffered from asthma but was also obese with hypertension and diabetes, which overall contributed to his death.

The shocking announcement happened during a hearing Thursday at One Police Plaza. This is where Pantaleo will be tried on administrative charges that he used excessive force on May 13, 2019.

Pantaleo defense attorney, Stu London, said NYPD Chief Surgeon Eli Kleinman was asked by the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau to review the Garner case file.

“It basically exonerates Officer Pantaleo," London, tells reporters after the hearing. "It indicates that he didn’t use a chokehold. It indicates that the prior compromised cardiovascular system of [Garner] really is what lead to his demise. And it couldn’t be more positive for Officer Pantaleo.”

London continued, “I think it’s definitely important because if the Police Department thought his opinion would be not only informative but material and relevant certainly this tribunal should feel the same way.”

Gwen Carr, Garner’s mother, explained she is confident that her son was killed by a chokehold. She also made note that the medical expert hired by the family, Dr. Michael Baden, also reached the same chokehold conclusion. Moreover, it is clear from the video footage that Garner was choked to death.

A Staten Island grand jury did not indict Pantaleo in Garner’s death which was a complete upset too many in the Black community.

The Department of Justice has until July 17, 2019, to bring a civil rights case against Pantaleo. It has already reached a decision but has yet to publicize it.

We will keep you posted as details are released and pray for justice for those that have suffered from police brutality.

We hope the family of Eric Garner gets justice.