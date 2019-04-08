Raniya Wright’s Mother Says Her Daughter Was Bullied Before She Died And The School Did Nothing

Previously, we brought you the story of Raniya Wright, the 5th grader who died in a hospital two days after getting into a fight with a classmate at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro, South Carolina on March 25.

At the time, bullying had been suspected as a cause of the fight and now we’re hearing from Wright’s mother, Ashley Wright, who says her daughter was picked on constantly before she died.

“I've been complaining about the person that she fought numerous times to them,” Wright said on Good Morning America in reference to attempts she’s made in contacting Raniya’s school administrators. “That's what really breaks me down and makes me question to myself why nothing was never done up until now with this happening. I'm thinking they got it handled and they failed me.”