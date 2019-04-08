Teen Gets A Hilarious Tweet From FAFSA After Flexing About Her Lavish Prom Night

When I went to prom as a teen, I met up at a friend’s house beforehand, where we ate ready-made sushi, snapped a few terribly lit photos and took a “party bus” — which was really just an airport shuttle van. These days, teenagers aren’t just simply attending their school’s proms, but they’re creating opulent, viral videos to showcase their prom send-offs. For Twitter user worldwideliz, things were no different. She recently tweeted a viral video of Offset and Cardi B's song "Clout," which featured extravagant gowns, fancy camera tricks, multiple Mercedes-Benzes, and a giant stack of cash. The incredible video gathered the attention from over 90,000 people, who were shook by the production value.

#prom2k19 already know I had to step out ☺️ pic.twitter.com/PCCXNR3rCb — worldwideliz (@worldwideliz_) March 26, 2019

What worldwideliz didn’t realize was that someone in the comments section named dropped the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (a.k.a. FAFSA).

FAFSA looking at this like pic.twitter.com/38otHiW0Uf — Dante (@_Ferrrg) March 27, 2019

Although FAFSA’s official handle wasn’t tagged, someone on their team still saw the tweet and responded with a hilariously shady gif.

While many were clearly not expecting the folks over at FAFSA to have a sense of humor, they couldn’t help but give credit where it’s due.

The fact that FAFSA used a gif in this tweet has sent me outta here 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Nailedit (@twanjonez) March 28, 2019 I CANT BREATHE LMFAOOOOOOOOO — Ash (@pumpkinlilyy) March 28, 2019

And for those wondering if FAFSA is keeping an eye on your financial decisions, you can relax. The agency said they are just trying to make sure students know about FAFSA by any means necessary, including a funny tweet. A spokesperson for the Education Department said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that they do not "monitor people's [online] activities." "We don’t monitor people’s activity, instead we look for opportunities to engage with our customers to inform them about federal student aid and answer their questions…using words and GIFs," the statement read. Eventually, the FAFSA account was answering direct questions from students regarding financial aid, work study, and loan forgiveness.

We do have some student loan forgiveness programs: https://t.co/134Lg3fKk5



Always work with your servicer. It's FREE to apply. — Federal Student Aid (@FAFSA) April 3, 2019 Did you apply early? Schools participating in work-study award funds by first come, first served: https://t.co/Ui3ChUn88H — Federal Student Aid (@FAFSA) April 3, 2019 Hi, if you are still waiting for your aid to be disbursed, contact your school's financial aid office: https://t.co/CHqu4RXv4E — Federal Student Aid (@FAFSA) March 29, 2019

And now people wish all government agencies were this easy to reach.

This is how the government should be working. — regularADAM (@MEMBOFUNIVERSE) March 29, 2019

