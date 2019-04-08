Teen Gets A Hilarious Tweet From FAFSA After Flexing About Her Lavish Prom Night

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
When I went to prom as a teen, I met up at a friend’s house beforehand, where we ate ready-made sushi, snapped a few terribly lit photos and took a “party bus” — which was really just an airport shuttle van. These days, teenagers aren’t just simply attending their school’s proms, but they’re creating opulent, viral videos to showcase their prom send-offs.
For Twitter user worldwideliz, things were no different. She recently tweeted a viral video of Offset and Cardi B's song "Clout," which featured extravagant gowns, fancy camera tricks, multiple Mercedes-Benzes, and a giant stack of cash. The incredible video gathered the attention from over 90,000 people, who were shook by the production value.
What worldwideliz didn’t realize was that someone in the comments section named dropped the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (a.k.a. FAFSA).
Although FAFSA’s official handle wasn’t tagged, someone on their team still saw the tweet and responded with a hilariously shady gif.
While many were clearly not expecting the folks over at FAFSA to have a sense of humor, they couldn’t help but give credit where it’s due.
And for those wondering if FAFSA is keeping an eye on your financial decisions, you can relax. The agency said they are just trying to make sure students know about FAFSA by any means necessary, including a funny tweet.
A spokesperson for the Education Department said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that they do not "monitor people's [online] activities."
"We don’t monitor people’s activity, instead we look for opportunities to engage with our customers to inform them about federal student aid and answer their questions…using words and GIFs," the statement read.
Eventually, the FAFSA account was answering direct questions from students regarding financial aid, work study, and loan forgiveness.
And now people wish all government agencies were this easy to reach.
(Photo: Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS