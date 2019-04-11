National Urban League Releases Report Cards On Equity In Education

Back in 2015, the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) replaced the education policy of No Child Left Behind. As part of ESSA, states are required to submit an accountability plan, outlining how they plan to equity in education for all children of the state. In September 2018, the states submitted their plans, which were reviewed by the National Urban League. On Wednesday, the National Urban League released its Equity & Excellence ESSA Report Card of 36 states and the District of Columbia.

In their report, the National Urban League used a system of metrics to reach a rating of "excellent," "sufficient" or "poor." These evaluations act as a "preliminary indicator" of how states plan to implement the federal policy.

After assessing the efforts of the states, the National Urban League released a report card which stated nine states received an "excellent" review, while 20 were graded "sufficient" and eight were rated "poor."

Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Rhode Island got "excellent" ratings, meaning their ESSA plans "were off to a strong start making the most of opportunities to further advance equity, with some areas for improvement," the report states.

Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, spoke with BET about the report and what action parents in states that received a “poor” score can take. Morial, primarily, wants people around the country to have an investment in the country’s education system.

“People should care about this because federal law required every state in the union to put together a plan as to how they would integrate equity into the education of children,” Morial told BET. “Equity means Do children have access to early childhood learning? Is there a commitment to breaking the school to prison pipeline? Are they working to reduce funding inequities? These are the questions we’re asking.”